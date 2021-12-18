Vicky Kaushal heads back to work nine days after tying the knot with Katrina Kaif, shares photo

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, who recently tied the knot with actress Katrina Kaif, has got back to work and resumed shooting.

He resumed work nine days after tying the knot.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, the 'Uri' actor posted a sun-kissed carfie. He can be seen donning a black hoodie, shades and a matching cap.

"First ☕️ then 🎬," he captioned his post.

On Friday, Vicky reacted to the first sweet dish made by Katrina after their wedding in the most adorable way.

Taking to his Instagram story, Vicky posted a photo of a bowl of halwa and wrote, "Best halwa ever!!," along with a few kissing emoticons.

Before that, Katrina had given a glimpse of the special dish she prepared for her in-laws as a part of the 'Chaunka Chardhana' ritual.

Fondly referred to by fans as VicKat, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony that was marked by the presence of family and close friends.

Since her wedding, Katrina has been imparting Punjabi vibes. She paid tribute to Vicky's Punjabi roots by including simple details to her wedding attire.

On her wedding day, she also sported red chooda and golden kaleere which are a part of Punjabi culture.

On Thursday, Katrina changed her Instagram DP and chose a picture from their wedding pheras.

Earlier this week, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Mumbai airport. They will reportedly throw a wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:05 PM IST