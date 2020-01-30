Vicky Kaushal drops new spooky posters of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday shared new posters of their upcoming horror flick 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'.

The two actors took to their social media to share the posters featuring Kaushal.

In one of the posters, Kaushal is seen being held by many haunted hands, while in the other one he is seen approaching towards something under a bed while a scary figure is seen holding him from the back.

"Look under the bed...fear awaits! Tune back here at 10 am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot. #TheHauntedShip," Kaushal captioned the picture.

Later director Karan Johar also shared the posters on his social media.