Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: Tracing romance rumours with Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal who is born on 16 May 1988 has been rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif since a long time now. The two of them are extremely well known in the Bollywood industry for their talent and charm. And yes, they would certainly be the ultimate power couple in Bollywood.
Here are some of the times that they were rumoured to be together:
1. The time when they were rumoured to be ringing in the New Year together. This rumour started when they started attending Diwali parties together. This is a rumoured couple that everyone is excited about.
2. Both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took a little time-off on relationships after their own relationships with other people ended. Vicky Kaushal was nursing a broken heart after break-up with Harleen Sethi and Katrina Kaif embraced singlehood after her highly publicised split from Ranbir Kapoor.
3. Although it seems this romance appeared out of thin air, this was not the case. The rumours of Katrina and Vicky in a relationship started when the actor admitted he had a crush on Katrina. He even said that they would look good together on screen. Rumours of them being a couple began to swirl around after this but Neha Dhupia shut this down.
4. While this rumoured romance kept making the rounds of various interviews, Katrina Kaif said that rumours are just a "part and parcel" of life and Vicky was surprised that Katrina even knew about him. Katrina even said in an interview with Filmfare, "Earlier, I had said, until I get married, I'm single. I still stand by that."
5. Later on, Katrina expressed her desire to act with Vicky Kaushal. The duo finally came face-to-face at an event and Vicky won Katrina over with his charisma. He even jokingly popped the question to her by singing the song, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. This got people talking even more because of Salman Khan's reaction.
6. Over the course of time, Vicky and Katrina were seen together at many parties but they would leave in separate cars . Their friends said that Vicky and Katrina weren't a couple and that they were only friends who flirted occasionally.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)