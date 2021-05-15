Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: From 'Masaan' to 'Uri' - best performances

Vicky Kaushal who is born on 16 May 1988 is Bollywood's rising star. He was born in a chawl in suburban Mumbai and comes from a Punjabi family.

His dad is Sham Kaushal, a stuntman and action director and his younger brother Sunny is an actor. As a kid, Vicky has said that he was "a regular kid who was interested in studying, playing cricket and watching movies."

Vicky was an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in the two-part crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur. He has fond memories from working with Kashyap. He got his first leading role in the independent drama Masaan and ever since then he has graced our screens with his talent and charisma.

Here are some of his best performances till date:

1. Masaan: If this movie and the characters in it didn't break your heart, then maybe you aren't human. Vicky Kaushal's acting waa brilliant and he brought his character to life.

2. Raman Raghav 2.0: The charismatic Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of a corrupt cop. Who wouldn't want to see that? This movie depicts in eight chapters the cat and mouse chase of a serial killer Ramanna played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui by corrupt cop Raghavan played by Vicky Kaushal.

3. Manmarziyan: This movie is definitely a love story with a tangled web and it is a must watch when the actors involved are Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

4. Raazi: This is a spy thriller film where Alia Bhatt plays the role of a spy and Vicky Kaushal plays the role of her husband. The couple is madly in love but unfortunately a range of difficulties come their way due to Alia's character's job profession.

5. Lust Stories: Lust Stories consists of four short stories. One of these stories has Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani playing the roles of a newly married couple. It deals with sexual dissatisfaction and masturbation which is still considered taboo in many places.

6. Sanju: Sanju is a biographical comedy drama film and it is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, his addiction with drugs, arrest for his association with the 1993 Bombay bombings, his relationship with his father, comeback in the industry and the eventual drop of charges from the Bombay bombings. Ranbir Kapoor took on the role of Sanjay Dutt but Vicky Kaushal played the role of Kamlesh-the best friend. Many say that this is one of Vicky Kaushal's best performances.

7. URI: The Surgical Strike: It is based on real life incident when the surgical strikes were carried out by the Indian army in 2016 after they were attacked at the Kashmir border. Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, TV star Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.