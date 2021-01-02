'VicKat' fans think Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are holidaying together; spot similarities in Instagram posts

Scores of B-town celebs jetted-off to respective holiday destinations to ring in the New Year. Many of these included the ‘it’ couples of the industry and rumoured lovebirds such as – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.

Joining the list was another rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who reportedly went on a vacation with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.

"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden.