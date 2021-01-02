'VicKat' fans think Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal are holidaying together; spot similarities in Instagram posts

Scores of B-town celebs jetted-off to respective holiday destinations to ring in the New Year. Many of these included the ‘it’ couples of the industry and rumoured lovebirds such as – Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday.
Joining the list was another rumoured couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who reportedly went on a vacation with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.
Katrina shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.
"365 days of happiness to everyone #2021," Katrina captioned the photographs she posted on Instagram. In the pictures, the sisters share a merry laugh sitting in a garden.
Besides that, Isabelle also posted some unseen moments on her Insta stories.
Simultaneously, Vicky and Sunny also shared a picture wishing fans on New Year, which read, “01-01-2021! Love, light and happiness to all from the Kaushal brothers.”
However, fans of the ‘VicKat’ club noticed that the two are holidaying at the same spot.
Back in August, Vicky and Katrina were spotted wearing the same white hoodie on their Instagram accounts respectively.
Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.
On work front, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.
She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.
Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.
He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic. Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914.
He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)