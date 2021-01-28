‘VicKat’ fans have proof of Katrina Kaif hugging rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in this photo

Weeks after it was reported that Bollywood’s alleged couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal went on a vacation together, the former has added fuel to the dating rumours with her latest photo on Instagram.
Katrina took to her Instagram stories and posted a picture of hugging someone wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt.
Now, ‘VicKat’ fans have connected the dots stating that Kat was hugging Vicky in the photo.
Not to mention, many also pointed out that Vicky owns the same t-shirt, which he was spotted wearing on December 22, 2020 during his outing at a restaurant in the city.
Earlier this month, Vicky and Katrina, reportedly went on a vacation with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.
Katrina shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.
Besides that, she also shared a picture captioned "Sweater weather" on her Instagram stories.
However, after she realised that the picture had Vicky's reflection clearly visible in it, the actress deleted it.
Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.
On work front, Katrina recently started shooting for the horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.
She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.
Meanwhile, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary. Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.
He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming Meghna Gulzar biopic.
