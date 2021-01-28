‘VicKat’ fans have proof of Katrina Kaif hugging rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal in this photo

Earlier this month, Vicky and Katrina, reportedly went on a vacation with their siblings Isabelle Kaif and Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina shared her new year wish for fans on the first day of 2021, along with photographs featuring her with younger sister Isabelle.

Besides that, she also shared a picture captioned "Sweater weather" on her Instagram stories.

However, after she realised that the picture had Vicky's reflection clearly visible in it, the actress deleted it.

Kaif and Kaushal's rumoured relationship has been creating a lot of buzz. From attending the screening of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' to gracing Isha Ambani Piramal's Holi bash, the rumoured couple has been making appearances at dinner dates, birthday celebrations and other festivities to name a few.