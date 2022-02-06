e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 in Mumbai

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia.
FPJ Web Desk
Lata Mangeshkar | PTI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday (February 6) at the age of 92.

According to media reports, her mortal remains will be taken to Shivaji Park for last respects.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post COVID-19," the doctor treating her at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital said.

The veteran singer was admitted to the hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia last month.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar will be cremated in a state funeral.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye", among others.

The singer -- known as Melody Queen of India -- has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
