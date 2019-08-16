Veteran music director-composer Mohammed Zahur Khayyam is in ICU

Mumbai : Veteran music director-composer Khayyam, who is admired for his compositions like 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan,' has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Sujay Hospital here.

The musician, a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan, has an infection in the lungs. Mohammed Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi, better known as Khayyam, began his career in music from the city of Ludhiana at the tender age of 17.