Veteran film critic Rashid Irani no more

Eminent film critic Rashid Irani, a much-loved figure in the cinema circles of the city, was found dead on Monday at his residence here. He was 74.

Irani, who had multiple health issues and lived alone, likely breathed his last on July 30 at his home in the South Mumbai neighbourhood of Dhobitalao, according to his close friend Rafeeq Ellias.

"It is terrible news. Most likely, he passed away Friday morning while having his bath because he was (found) in the bathroom. Since Friday, he had not been seen at the press club or at his usual breakfast place.

"We all thought he had gone out of town, so we waited, hoping he would be back on Sunday night. But today we got worried. We called the cops and broke the door," Ellias told PTI.