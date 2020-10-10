Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee shifted to intensive care due to COVID-19

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee has been shifted to intensive care in a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 after his health condition worsened, a senior doctor at the facility said on late Friday night.

The 85-year-old actor was at an “acute confusional stage” following which the neurologist advised him to be shifted to the ITU, he said.

“Mr Chatterjee has been shifted to the ITU after he has been experiencing restlessness and reached an acute confusional stage. We have shifted him to the ITU for close monitoring. He is having several co-morbidities, that’s why we need to be more careful,” the doctor told PTI.

Chatterjee was hospitalised on Tuesday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Chatterjee is best known for his collaborations with Oscar-winning film director Satyajit Ray. The duo has worked together in 14 films.

He made his film debut with 'The World of Apu' in 1959. He also featured as Feluda/Pradosh Chandra Mitter, the famous private investigator from Calcutta. This led to two films - Sonar Kella (1974) and Joi Baba Felunath (1979).

His other cinematic milestones include 'Aparajito' (The Unvanquished), 'Charulata' (The Lonely Wife), 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Days and Nights in a Forest) and 'Ashani Sanket' (Distant Thunder).

Chatterjee has been felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and is the only Indian film personality conferred with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres, France's highest award for artists. He was also awarded the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India in 2004.