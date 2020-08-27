Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta dies at 72

Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta died aged 72. Her health condition deteriorated after she suffered a stroke in July, as reported by the Indian Express.
Archana was the mother of popular singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta and widow of acclaimed singer Khagen Mahanta, also known as the ‘King of Bihu’.
The couple is credited for making Assamese folk music popular with their charismatic duets on stage.
Tributes poured in for Mahanta on social media.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.”
Sonowal also directed Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna to arrange for the last rites of the late artist with State honours.
State Congress president Ripun Bora wrote, “She & her husband, the legendary #KhagenMahanta, gave so many moments of joy to so many generations of people of Assam. My Deepest condolences to Papon and the whole family.”
Actor Adil Hussain added, “Deeply saddened by the news of the legendary Assamese Singer Archana Mahanta's demise, who we grew up listening from our childhood. So sad... Please Rest In peace Baideu! Dear @paponmusic my deep embrace! Can't imagine how much pain you are in.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)