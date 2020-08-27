Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta dies at 72

Veteran Assamese singer Archana Mahanta died aged 72. Her health condition deteriorated after she suffered a stroke in July, as reported by the Indian Express.

Archana was the mother of popular singer Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta and widow of acclaimed singer Khagen Mahanta, also known as the ‘King of Bihu’.

The couple is credited for making Assamese folk music popular with their charismatic duets on stage.

Tributes poured in for Mahanta on social media.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal tweeted, “Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and join all her well-wishers and fans in prayers for the departed soul.”