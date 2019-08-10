Veteran actress Vidya Sinha critical; put on ventilator at hospital

Yesteryear actress Vidya Sinha is said to be in a critical condition according to a report in Spotboye. The actress was rushed to the CritiCare hospital two days ago for treatment after a cardiac arrest, currently in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) her blood pressure and pulse rate are reported as normal.

Her condition seems to have improved since, yet she is not out of danger. Reports state that the PAP is removed, her oxygen levels tend to drop and she tends to become breathless. Vidya earlier was diagnosed with both, lung and cardiac disorders. The lung disorder was diagnosed a few years ago and it has aggravated now.

She suffered from a cardiac disorder which has added complication to her other health issues. Sources revealed, ‘Vidya was advised to undergo angiography but her relatives who are attending to her were not too keen on the idea.’

The actress in 2009, filed a police complaint against her (second) husband Netaji Bhimrao Salunkhe of physical and mental torture and later a got divorce. She is best known for her work in films like 'Rajnigandha', 'Chhoti Se Baat', 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', and ‘Safed Jhoot' amongst others. Vidya was also seen in Television shows like 'Kkavyanjali', 'Qubool Hai' and more recently, 'Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala'.