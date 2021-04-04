Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at 88

Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, who was seen in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', has passed away at the age of 88. The actress left for her heavenly abode on Sunday.

Indian politician Sharad Pawar offered condolences to her family.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actress Padma Shree Shashikala.

She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career.

Condolences to her family and friends. RIP," he tweeted.