Veteran actress Shashikala passes away at 88

Veteran actress Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal, who was seen in films like 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge', has passed away at the age of 88. The actress left for her heavenly abode on Sunday.
Indian politician Sharad Pawar offered condolences to her family.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran actress Padma Shree Shashikala.
She made a significant mark on Indian film industry with her hardearned and well-deserved career.
Condolences to her family and friends. RIP," he tweeted.
Politician Praful Patel took to Twitter to mourn the demise and tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Veteran actress Shashikala ji. She made a noteworthy contribution to Indian Cinema by portraying several pivotal roles. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace."
"#Shashikala no more. She was among the last from that Golden Age genre of Bollywood. RIP.
Kyon Mujhe Itni Khushi De Di Ke Ghabrata Hai Dil....," wrote Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.
Shashikala has worked in more than hundred Bollywood films including Teen Batti Char Raasta, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Teen Bahuraniyan, Waqt, Gumrah and Khubsoorat. She was also seen with Shammi Kapoor in film 'Daku'.
The veteran actress was conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2007 for her un parallel contribution to Indian Cinema.
Known for playing supporting roles in Bollywood movies, Sashikala was also seen in Television series like Son Pari, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, Dil Deke Dekho among others.
