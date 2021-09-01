Veteran actress Saira Banu, wife of late actor Dilip Kumar, hospitalised

Veteran actress Saira Banu, wife of late legendary actor Dilip Kumar, has been hospitalised after she reportedly suffered a minor heart attack.

According to ANI, Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai's Khar after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago.

On Wednesday (September 1), she was shifted to the ICU ward of the hospital. She is 77.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Saira Banu lost her husband, actor Dilip Kumar, on July 7, 2021. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues.

Saira Banu had been a backbone to Dilip Kumar. She not only took complete care of him during his bed-ridden days but also kept his fans on social media updated about him.

They were married for 54 glorious years and their love story will continue to inspire generations to come.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970).

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 02:13 PM IST