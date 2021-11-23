Veteran actor Sanjay Khan apologises to Preity Zinta for not recognising her ‘beautiful face’ on a flight

Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Khan, who is also the father of eminent personalities such as Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Farah Khan Ali, and Simone Arora, took to Twitter and apologised to actress Preity Zinta for not being able to recognise her on a flight.

Khan tweeted, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought it’s my duty to apologise that I couldn't recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai. Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of your films with your beautiful face. @realpreityzinta”

Preity is yet to reply to the same.

Sanjay has acted in more than 40 films and produced and directed films like “Chandi Sona”, “Kala Dhanda Goray Log” and the television classic “The Sword of Tipu Sultan.”

Meanwhile Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough recently became parents to twins and named them Jai and Gia.

The actress, made the announcement on social media with a picture of herself posing with Gene, opted for surrogacy.

Alongside the image on Instagram, Preity wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

She added: "We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being a part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

The actress currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, whom she tied the knot in February 29, 2016.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 09:29 AM IST