Veteran actor-politician Kirron Kher diagnosed with blood cancer

Veteran actress-politician and BJP MP Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

Her husband and actor Anupam Kher took to social media and released an official statement, which read as follows.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.

She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on

She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her. so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart.

She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love."