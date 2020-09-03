Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's younger brother Ehsan Khan, 90, dies due to COVID-19

Mumbai: Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital.
The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.
Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for COVID-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer's, according to the Lilavati Hospital.
On August 21, the thespian's youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital.
The cinema icon's two brothers were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15 after they complained of breathlessness and were tested positive for coronavirus.
Family friend Faisal Farooqui took to Kumar's official Twitter account to confirm the news.
"Dilip saab's youngest brother Ehsan Khan, passed away few hours ago. Earlier, youngest brother, Aslam had passed away. We are from God and to Him we return. Please pray for them (sic)," the tweet read.
In March, Dilip Kumar, 97, had shared a health update on Twitter, saying that he and wife, actor Saira Banu, 75, were under "complete isolation" and quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, coronavirus caseload in Maharashtra rose to 8,25,739, while death toll reached 25,195.
