'Very persistent you are': Taapsee Pannu hits back at troll, shares screenshots of abusive messages

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently started work on her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, has given a befitting reply to an abusive troll, who called her a 'faltu actress'. Sharing screenshots of his expletive-ridden messages on Instagram, Taapsee pointed out how 'persistent' he was.
On Tuesday, the 'Thappad' actress took to her story on the micro-blogging site and shared screenshots of the direct messages from the nasty troll. Replying to him, she wrote: "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard, but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye."
"Ohooooo. Very persistenet you are. 4-5 baar aur likho please toh shayad maan jaau," she wrote, sharing another screenshot.
Taapsee Pannu, who has been giving stellar performances back to back, is also known to deal the best with haters. The 'Saandh Ki Aankh' actress is not new to trolls and is often seen responding to them on social media.
After spending a holiday in the Maldives, Taapsee Pannu got back to work with full power and completed her upcoming film 'Haseen Dilruba' on October 30. Just after two days of finishing 'Haseen Dilruba', she started shooting for her another film, 'Rashmi Rocket'.
Set in Kutch, Gujarat, 'Rashmi Rocket' will star Taapsee in the title role of an athlete, blessed with a gift of speed.
She has also started working on 'Loop Lapeta', which will be directed by Aakash Bhatia. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1998-released German film, 'Run Lola Run'.
