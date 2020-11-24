'Very persistent you are': Taapsee Pannu hits back at troll, shares screenshots of abusive messages

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who recently started work on her upcoming film Looop Lapeta, has given a befitting reply to an abusive troll, who called her a 'faltu actress'. Sharing screenshots of his expletive-ridden messages on Instagram, Taapsee pointed out how 'persistent' he was.

On Tuesday, the 'Thappad' actress took to her story on the micro-blogging site and shared screenshots of the direct messages from the nasty troll. Replying to him, she wrote: "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard, but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye."