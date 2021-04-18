'Very direct propositions were made': Prachi Desai shares casting couch experience

Desai is known for featuring in films like 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' and 'Rock On!!'.

She recently made her digital debut with 'Silence... Can You Hear It' with actors Manoj Bajpayee and Arjun Mathur.

Produced by ZEE Studios and directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film traces the story of the mysterious disappearance of a woman.

The 32-year-old actress had said the film gave her the right opportunity to jump into the world of OTT.

"I can't wait for everyone to witness the unusual role I am playing, a first in this genre for me. I am so happy to be working with such a stellar cast, it's a humbling experience too," she had added.