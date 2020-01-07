Versatility at its best: After flaunting her bikini body, Sara Ali Khan rocks a salwar suit

Bollywood's new beauty queen, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Anand L Rai's office in Andheri, on Tuesday. The 'Simba' actress arrived in Mumbai last night after enjoying an exotic family vacation. While the other's were back in the bay after celebrating New Year, Sara along with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan jetted off to Maldives for a vacay.

The Pataudi princess left the fans ogling at her Instagram by sharing pictures and videos of her, enjoying the Maldivian sea. Sara posted a series of images flaunting her bikini body and now the 24-year-old is rocking a desi look.

Sara Ali Khan made her mark in the industry with just two films and is one of the best new-age actresses there is. While Sara is slaying it in the industry, her fashion game is on point too. Sara often rocks comfy yet stylish looks and these pictures are proof that she is the queen of versatility.

The 'Kedarnath' actress was seen clad in an all-white Chikankari salwar-suit. Bringing in the trend of bangles back, Sara once again added a few, to make her desi look pop. She flaunted her gleaming skin by leaving her face bare and completed the desi ensemble with a pair of white mujris.