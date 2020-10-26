'Veere Di Wedding' cast to come together for a sequel post Kareena Kapoor Khan's due date: Report

Ever since the release of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania's 'Veere Di Wedding,' fans have been waiting for a sequel to the film. While the makers and the cast have often hinted that the 'Veere Di Wedding 2' is indeed on the cards, a latest news report claims that it is set to go on the floors after Kareena Kapoor Khan's due date.

According to a report by SpotboyE, the much-awaited sequel will be going on the floor next year, with the film's original cast, post Bebo's delivery.

The portal quoted a sources as saying, "They’re definitely doing it with the same cast. If you remember, Kareena Kapoor was pregnant when they started shooting the first Veere Di Wedding. She’s pregnant again. So they will do the sequel after Kareena’s second baby."

Bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, 'Veere Di Wedding' was a coming-of-age story about four female friends, who deal with the trials and tribulations regarding family acceptance, marriage and societal perceptions in the modern-day world. It was helmed by by Shashanka Ghosh.

“This film is quite different from what I have done previously. While the movies I have acted in had a male lead, this story revolves around four girls who are at different stages in their lives and their friendship,” Kareena had said in a statement.

“From the moment I read the script, I wanted to be a part of the film. I am so glad we made a movie based on friendship like this. ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is a movie that everyone can enjoy with the entire family. There is something for everyone in it,” she added.

Talking about the movie, Sonam had said: “‘Veere Di Wedding’ tells a normal and relatable story of a group of girlfriends. Everyone can relate to the film because it talks about the journey of four friends and the audience can live the lives of these characters as they undergo various emotions.”