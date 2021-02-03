Varun Sharma Birthday Special: The millennial favorite comedy actor

Varun Sharma was born on 4th February 1990 in Jalandhar, Punjab. He went to The Lawrence School in Sanawar, Apeejay School in his home city Jalandhar and graduated from ITFT Chandigarh in Media, Entertainment and Film Technology.

Varun's debut in Bollywood quickly made him a fan favorite. He starred in the comedy-drama Fukrey directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba which was critically praised and raked in great box office numbers as well.

Although the movie had a stellar cast with actors like Richa Chaddha, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Faizal, the star of the show was Varun Sharma who played Dilip Singh aka 'Chucha' and impressed everyone with his great comic timing and on-point expressions.

Varun appeared in two more films in 2013, 'warning' and Rabba Mai Kya Karoon' which didn't perform well at the box office. He made a strong comeback through 'Dolly ki Doli' which did well at the box-office.

Varun played Manjot Chaddha, a mumma's boy who gets married against the will of his mother and what ensues after that is nothing short of a laugh riot. The audience was expecting another great performance from him in the Fukrey sequel and he didn't dissapoint.

Fukrey 2 was a smash hit. Varun appeared in comic roles in films like 'Khandani Shafakhana' and 'Fryday' which didn't rake in big numbers. Another big hit which placed right at the top was 'Chhichhore'.

Varun played 'Sexa' in the movie and the little nuances he added to the character made everyone laugh whenever he was in the frame. Varun would next be seen in 'Roohi Afzana' alongside Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

Right from his first film, Varun has established himself on the big stage through consistently good performances. The popularity he has gained among the millennials in a relatively young carrier is incredible.