Varun Dhawan's 'Street Dancer 3D' quashes Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' at the box office

Kangana Ranaut's sport drama, 'Panga' and Varun Dhawan's dance flick, 'Street Dancer 3D' are locking horns at the box office. However, choreographer turned director Remo D'souza's dance drama has emerged as a winner. Here are the weekend box reports:
'Street Dancer 3D' collected Rs.17.76 crores on Day 3!
After garnering decent numbers on the first two days, Republic Day has surely turned graph upwards for this dance film. The movie garners Rs 17.76 Cr on Sunday rounding up the opening weekend collection to Rs 41.23 Cr.
Day wise collection:
Day 1 Friday: Rs. 10.26 cr
Day 2 Saturday: Rs. 13.21 cr
Day 3 Sunday: Rs. 17.76 Cr
Total: Rs. 41.23 cr
'Street Dancer 3D' produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza, directed by Remo D’Souza, starring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudeva & Nora Fatehi in theaters now.
Meanwhile, Panga collected 14.91cr over the weekend!
Panga jumps further from its Saturday collections earning 6.6cr taking the total collection to 14.91cr on its first weekend.
Kangana Ranaut starrer, Ashwiny Iyer directorial Panga has grown tremendously over the weekend and is carrying positive word of mouth is all set to grow further on weekdays.
Panga is receiving universal love at the box office especially from the women audience who have found relatability with the content.
Fri - 2.7cr
Sat - 5.61cr
Sun -6.6cr
Total - 14.91cr
