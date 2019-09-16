Varun Dhawan’s shirtless picture is a perfect treat to start your week

Suffering from an incurable Monday blue? Guess we can help you here. Varun Dhawan himself, in fact, has come to the rescue here. On a Monday morning, you open your Instagram feed and there’s Varun, flaunting his muscle and flashing his tattoo. What else do you need?

Guess the actor knows that his fans are always up for such treats. No wonder he captioned his photo as Monday Motivation. Oh, and he also wrote, ‘#3iscoming’. The excitement surrounding Street Dancer 3D is so visible!

We all know that Varun is a fitness freak. He not only makes it a point to sweat out every day but is always excited to undergo intense workout sessions as and when his characters require him to. But that’s not all! The actor really knows how to have fun at the gym. Just a day back, we came across Varun and his fitness trainer dancing to Altaaf Raja’s track, in a hilarious video!