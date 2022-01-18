Varun Dhawan's driver dies due to heart attack; actor rushes to Lilavati hospital

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's driver Manoj passed away on the sets of a brand shoot on Tuesday.

According to media reports, Manoj, 40, died due to heart attack. He breathed his last at Mumbai’s Lilavati hospital.

Varun also rushed to the hospital.

Reportedly, Manoj was extremely close to Varun. He apparently drove the actor to Mehboob as he was shooting there. However, he suddenly complained of chest pain.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, Varun is extremely saddened by this news. The actor’s father David Dhawan too spoke to Varun and consoled him and they have promised to look after his family.

Reportedly, Manoj apparently had been working for Dhawans for nearly 15 years and he was now working as Varun’s personal driver.

