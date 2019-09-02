Varun Dhawan's 'Coolie No.1' cast and crew go plastic-free on sets

Mumbai: The set of "Coolie No 1" has gone plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan has urged his peers to follow suit.
Varun tweeted on Sunday: "Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this."
The cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers. Directed by David Dhawan, "Coolie No 1" is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
Deshmukh tweeted: "Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time - hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen."
It is set to release on May 1, 2020.
