Varun Dhawan's bride-to-be Natasha Dalal to design her own trousseau ahead of their 5-day wedding in Alibaug

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal are reportedly planning to tie the knot by the end of this month.

According to a report by Times of India, the wedding is to take place from January 22 to 26 - at a property in Alibaug.

The daily further mentioned, that Natasha who is a fashion designer herself will be working on her bridal trousseau.

The marriage is said to be a close-knit affair with only 20-25 people in attendance keeping the COVID-19 protocols in place.

Varun has been in a relationship with Natasha for quite some time, but the actor prefers being guarded about his personal life.

The duo has been making public appearances together often, and also sharing posts of mutual affection on social media.

Varun opened up about his relationship when he appeared on an episode of "Koffee with Karan" season 6.

"Where me and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality," Varun said.

"That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually," he added.

Looking back, Varun said: "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends; we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

On the work front, the actor was last seen in 'Coolie No 1', a remake of the 1995 hit starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is directed by Varun's father David Dhawan and was digitally released on Christmas 2020.

He will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', which also stars Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli and others.