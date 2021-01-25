Bollywood

Varun Dhawan's bride Natasha Dalal copied THIS from Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's wedding look

While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, makeup, and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete the look

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account.

"Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

The couple opted for colour-coordinated heavily embellished Indian attires in beige for their special day. While Dalal wore a lehenga and kept her hair, makeup, and jewellery minimal, Dhawan chose a sherwani with a silver-blue stole and matching mojari to complete the look.

However, it was Dalal’s all-white chooda that reminded fashion enthusiasts of the one worn by actor Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj.

Both Dalal and Bajaj ditched the usual reds and maroons, opting for a more subtle look embellished with whites and silver.

Seems like the two star wives have kick-started a new trend, which will likely be opted by Indian brides worldwide.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed to 2021.

The private wedding at the Alibaug resort included the couple's close family and friends along with several Bollywood biggies, namely Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli, Karan Johar, and several others.

Dhawan and Dalal have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Dhawan publicly acknowledged that he was dating Dalal when he posted a photo of the two of them together on her birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.

