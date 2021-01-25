Varun Dhawan's bride Natasha Dalal copied THIS from Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj's wedding look

Seems like the two star wives have kick-started a new trend, which will likely be opted by Indian brides worldwide.

Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wedding was postponed to 2021.

The private wedding at the Alibaug resort included the couple's close family and friends along with several Bollywood biggies, namely Manish Malhotra, Kunal Kohli, Karan Johar, and several others.

Dhawan and Dalal have reportedly known each other since their school days. The two fell in love when they met at a music concert years later. However, the duo has always kept their relationship low-key. Dhawan publicly acknowledged that he was dating Dalal when he posted a photo of the two of them together on her birthday in 2019.

On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Kiara Advani.