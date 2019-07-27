Varun Dhawan wraps up Street Dancer 3D, shares a nostalgic post

After months of practice and drudgery, the shooting for Varun Dhawan starrer 'Street Dancer 3D' has finally come to an end!

Announcing the wrap of the film on Twitter, the lead actor shared pictures with the squad including one where the team has donned up the BSF jawans avatar, with a nostalgic note.

"Its a WRAP on Street Dancer 3D," he began writing.

"I can't explain my emotions, all I can say is I love the people involved with this film and that we are all connected," Varun wrote while expressing his love and admiration for his gang. The post ended with a word of thanks where he wrote, "Thank you to all the teams and dancers from all over the world who have come together to make this film happen."