Varun Dhawan wishes girlfriend Natasha Dalal with the sweetest caption, netizens call it 'real kind of love'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's ladylove Natasha Dalal celebrated her birthday on Friday and he took to social media to wish her. The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared a beautiful picture, where he was seen striking a pose with his girlfriend. However, it was the caption that grabbed all the attention on social media.
Varun took to Instagram to wish his longtime girlfriend a happy birthday. In the picture that he shared, the duo can be seen enjoying a picnic at an exotic location. Varun is sporting a pair of neon orange shorts, while Natasha is wearing a black mesh monokini with a wrap skirt around her waist. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc."
For the unversed, Varun Dhawan was referring to the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship. Reacting to the caption, a user commented, "choose you over UFC" now thatssssss a real kind of love you have for her!!!!!!!"
"Wow! Whatta caption Mr. Dhawan," wrote another fan.
Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been very secretive about their relationship, apart from casual public appearances and taking romantic vacations to picturesque locations. Ever since reports of them getting hitched soon started doing rounds on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding details. There were rumours that the couple had planned a big fat wedding in Goa, in May, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.
Earlier in February, Varun, David, mom Lali, Rohit, Anjini and Siddharth Dhawan had gathered together for a celebration. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra were also seen arriving at the venue. Both Varun and Natasha's families were dressed in traditional outfits as they arrived for the occasion. After the pictures went viral, an entertainment portal falsely reported that the couple is finally taking the plunge and the families have gathered for their Roka ceremony.
However, the 'October' actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers".
