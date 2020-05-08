Varun Dhawan wishes girlfriend Natasha Dalal with the sweetest caption, netizens call it 'real kind of love'

For the unversed, Varun Dhawan was referring to the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship. Reacting to the caption, a user commented, "choose you over UFC" now thatssssss a real kind of love you have for her!!!!!!!"

"Wow! Whatta caption Mr. Dhawan," wrote another fan.

Childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been very secretive about their relationship, apart from casual public appearances and taking romantic vacations to picturesque locations. Ever since reports of them getting hitched soon started doing rounds on social media, fans have been eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding details. There were rumours that the couple had planned a big fat wedding in Goa, in May, which has been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Earlier in February, Varun, David, mom Lali, Rohit, Anjini and Siddharth Dhawan had gathered together for a celebration. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra were also seen arriving at the venue. Both Varun and Natasha's families were dressed in traditional outfits as they arrived for the occasion. After the pictures went viral, an entertainment portal falsely reported that the couple is finally taking the plunge and the families have gathered for their Roka ceremony.

However, the 'October' actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers".