Varun Dhawan wins hearts with sweet gesture for his late driver Manoj

Actor Varun Dhawan, on Saturday, made everyone emotional with his post for his driver Manoj Sahu, who passed away a few days ago.

Taking to Instagram Story, Varun shared a photograph, in which he is sitting on a beach and on the sand, he has made a heart and inside it, he has written, "Manoj Bhai MISS U SO MUCH." Varun's image has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Reacting to the particular gesture, a fan commented, "Beautiful. Manoj bhai must be smiling after seeing this from heaven." "You won my heart with this post. God give you strength," another one wrote.

Manoj passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a heart attack. Reports suggested that Manoj drove Varun to Mehboob Studio for an ad shoot and later complained of chest pain.

He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital immediately by the actor's team, where he was declared dead. He was working with Varun for 26 years.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:43 PM IST