Varun Dhawan turns 33, shares adorable birthday picture with heart-shaped cake

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday. He shared a picture posing with his cake on social media. Clad in a plain black shirt and denims, Varun flashed his million dollar smile with a heart-shaped cake that appeared to have been baked at home.
A day ahead of his birthday, Varun invited his fans to join in for a virtual celebration amid lockdown. The 32-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the invitation on the micro-blogging site. It read, "Who says, I'm alone. Who says you're alone! Coming Live to celebrate my birthday with you guys. 4 pm on 24 April 2020."
The 'Main Tera Hero' star announced, on the invitation that he will be hosting the party over Instagram Live. In the invitation poster, Varun is seen sporting a suit with a white t-shirt and matching shoes.
Meanwhile, the actor has been practising social distancing amid the government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, Varun also committed to providing meals for the poor, and for the medical staffs at the hospital. Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund.
On the film front, Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.
Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled "Entertainer No 1".
