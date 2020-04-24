Varun Dhawan turns 33, shares adorable birthday picture with heart-shaped cake

Meanwhile, the actor has been practising social distancing amid the government-imposed lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, Varun also committed to providing meals for the poor, and for the medical staffs at the hospital. Dhawan was one of the earliest from the Bollywood industry to pledge in his contribution of Rs 30 lakh to PM CARES Fund.

On the film front, Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled "Entertainer No 1".