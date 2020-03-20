Varun Dhawan tries his hand at making omelette after intense workout, shares updates with fans amid coronavirus lockdown

'Street Dancer 3D' actor Varun Dhawan on Friday took to his social media to share updates of his day with fans, amid the coronavirus lock down.
Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been giving fans sneak peeks to their self quarantine period. Actor Varun Dhawan , on Friday, took to Instagram to share a few videos. In a video that he posted on his story, Varun can be seen having an intense work out session with a punching bag.
He then shared his post workout meal with his fans and shared videos of him making a delicious omelette.
The 'Kalank' actor also posted a picture of himself basking in the sun amid the self-quarantine period.
Varun Dhawan on Thursday advocated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of 'Janta Curfew' and pledged to join the action on Sunday amid the coronavirus outbreak.
He wrote, "I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe"
On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo Dsouza's dance drama 'Street Dancer 3D'. He will be next seen in 'Coolie No 1' with Sara Ali Khan. It is a remake of the 1995 film of the same name that starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)