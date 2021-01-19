Varun Dhawan to marry girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24: From guest list to venue, here's all we know

Varun Dhawan is set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, on Sunday, Janaury 24. The lovebirds, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, are having an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to the pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

Here's all we know about their hush-hush wedding ceremony:

According to a report by Mid-Day, Varun and Natasha will tie the knot at a beach resort in Alibaug in the presence of their family and close friends. The Dhawans have reportedly invited a total of 50 guests, including Varun's mentor - filmmaker Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, director Remo D'souza, director Shashank Khaitan, actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra among others.

Contrary to the previous reports, the actor will not have a grand reception in Mumbai.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Since David is diabetic and suffered a heart attack in 2013, sons Varun and Rohit don't want to risk his health by having a grand reception."