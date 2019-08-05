Varun Dhawan shuts down troll while Dwayne Johnsons says 'Varun is the Best'

Mumbai: "Student of the Year" actor Varun Dhawan gave a piece of advice to a troll who criticised him for doing masala movies. It all started with Varun praising "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw".
"Watched #HobbsAndShaw. It's great fun in the cinema. @TheRock really brings its... Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," Varun tweeted.
Soon, a Twitter user commented: "Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies and giving Americans money, please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that you do. Make some content driven films. Also, promote good Bollywood movies which remain unnotified. Make India proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar."
Varun shut the troll by tweeting: "Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed."
Meanwhile, wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun liked his film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" and said the Bollywood actor is the best.
"Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best," he tweeted.
Wrestler-actor-producer Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' is glad that Varun Dhawan liked his latest release "Fast And Furious: Hobbs And Shaw" and said that the Bollywood actor is the best.
An excited Varun then took a screen shot of the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and shared it on his Instagram stories. He captioned it: "Childhood dreams come true."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)