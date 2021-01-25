Varun Dhawan shares pictures from his Haldi ceremony - can you spot the filmy twist?

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Sunday got hitched to his long-time fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The wedding was a private affair that took place at Alibaug's Mansion House Resort and included only the family members and close friends of the couple.

Soon after tying the knot with Dalal, Dhawan documented the memorable moment on Instagram by sharing pictures from the wedding ceremonies.

“HALDI done right,” wrote the actor as he shared pictures from his Haldi (turmeric) ceremony.