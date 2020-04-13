Varun Dhawan shares a ‘handshake’ picture to laud policemen amid coronavirus lockdown

Earlier, Varun took to Instagram and shared that he will facilitate meals for doctors and medical staff engaged in the coronavirus battle, and also chip in to provide meals for the poor.

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home in this time of crisis. And so this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs," the actor posted on social media.

"I also have deep admiration for all those who are risking their lives by working on the frontlines. I've committed to provide meals to doctors and medical staff at hospitals. All meals are provided through the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust. It's a small step. But during a crisis like this, we have to make every step count. I will continue to do what best I can," he added.

"It is a long battle and we have to fight it together," he wrote, adding: "Finding solutions is the only way forward."

On the film front, Varun will next be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in "Coolie No. 1". The film is a remake of the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor starrer of the same name that released in 1997 and was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan, who also calls the shots on the new version.

Meanwhile, Varun will be hunting for the best talent among youngsters across the nation through an online talent hunt show titled "Entertainer No 1".

Sharing the details of the concept, Varun said, “Through this new show, we are seeking to entertain millions of fellow Indians as we bring in some much-needed positivity. I'm looking forward to delivering the best entertainment in collaboration with people from across India. Our country is a treasure trove of talent and I truly believe that anyone should have the opportunity to showcase their entertainment skills."

The stay-home reality show is launching on Flipkart video in collaboration with Varun. The actor believes that such conceptual shows are important to stay positive as the world is going through a tough time due to the COVID19 pandemic.

Varun said: "Given the unique format of the show, I'm looking forward to some exciting entries from across India and can't wait to get on this entertaining rollercoaster ride that begins next week."