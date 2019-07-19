Varun Dhawan shares a clip of the first song he choreographed

Varun Dhawan made his debut with Student Of The Year 2 where we got a glimpse of his dancing. It was explored even further in his second film Main Tera Hero. But did you know that Varun also choreographed for one of the sequences in this David Dhawan comedy? The actor shared a video on Instagram recently from this Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri film wherein he revealed that he actually choreographed for the film!
It is a known fact that Varun Dhawan will be seen as a dancer yet again in Street Dancer 3D after he impressed us a hip-hop dancer in ABCD 2. The actor will be reuniting with his co-actor Shraddha Kapoor too in this forthcoming dance film. Speaking of the same, Varun Dhawan shared a post where he reminisced that his brush with choreography actually started off with Main Tera Hero. He posted this video on Instagram saying, “This is some of my early work as a choreographer.
I actually did set it up also in my next film I play a dancer #bholenathkijai #SD3.” Main Tera Hero featured Varun Dhawan as a college student whereas Street Dancer 3D will feature the actor in the role of a passionate dancer who is a Punjabi based in London. On the other hand, speaking of the Remo D’Souza directorial it will have an ensemble cast featuring Prabhu Dheva, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Dharmesh, Raghav Juyal, and Shakti Mohan amongst others. The film is slated to release on January 24, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)