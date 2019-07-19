Varun Dhawan shares a clip of the first song he choreographed

Varun Dhawan made his debut with Student Of The Year 2 where we got a glimpse of his dancing. It was explored even further in his second film Main Tera Hero. But did you know that Varun also choreographed for one of the sequences in this David Dhawan comedy? The actor shared a video on Instagram recently from this Ileana D’Cruz, Nargis Fakhri film wherein he revealed that he actually choreographed for the film!

It is a known fact that Varun Dhawan will be seen as a dancer yet again in Street Dancer 3D after he impressed us a hip-hop dancer in ABCD 2. The actor will be reuniting with his co-actor Shraddha Kapoor too in this forthcoming dance film. Speaking of the same, Varun Dhawan shared a post where he reminisced that his brush with choreography actually started off with Main Tera Hero. He posted this video on Instagram saying, “This is some of my early work as a choreographer.