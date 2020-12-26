Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ most viewed film on OTT in 24 hours

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s recent release ‘Coolie No 1’, which released on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime, is reportedly the most viewed film on OTT in 24 hours.
Scores of films took opted for an OTT release given the novel coronavirus outbreak which kept cinema halls shut for nearly seven months.
Despite theatres open for screenings, makers of the David Dhawan directorial decided to stick to the OTT platform, giving the film a wider reach aided by a public holiday, which increased its number of viewers.
Not to mention, the film had no competition in its way, as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and Richa Chadha’s ‘Shakeela’ decided to go for a theatre release.
Varun Dhawan collaborated with father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for the forthcoming film Coolie No. 1. Opening up on working with his father again after ‘Main Tera Hero’ and ‘Judwaa 2’, the actor called the filmmaker a livewire.
Asked how it was working with his father, Varun told IANS: "He's a livewire. He has this quota of work, which he puts down saying we have to complete this much work today. As long as we are completing that work, he is totally alright and as long as we are on point with that work then it is all cool."
‘Coolie No. 1’ is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The original, too, was directed by David Dhawan.
In the remake, Varun and Sara Ali Khan reprise the roles of Govinda and Karisma, with a "fresh" twist".
Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, JackkyBhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh, also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever.
