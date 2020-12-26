Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ most viewed film on OTT in 24 hours

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s recent release ‘Coolie No 1’, which released on Christmas 2020 on Amazon Prime, is reportedly the most viewed film on OTT in 24 hours.

Scores of films took opted for an OTT release given the novel coronavirus outbreak which kept cinema halls shut for nearly seven months.

Despite theatres open for screenings, makers of the David Dhawan directorial decided to stick to the OTT platform, giving the film a wider reach aided by a public holiday, which increased its number of viewers.

Not to mention, the film had no competition in its way, as ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and Richa Chadha’s ‘Shakeela’ decided to go for a theatre release.