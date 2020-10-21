Varun Dhawan rubbishes reports of 'Namak Halaal' remake, says 'don't make up things about my dad'

Recently, Varun completed eight years in Bollywood, and wrote a note to thank fans for their support.

"It's been eight years since this journey began between me and you. Thank you for believing in me when no one did. I remember every city I toured. The signs, letters, gifts, tattoos and most Importantly the love," Varun tweeted along with several moments with fans, press tours and promotions.

"When I cried, you cried when I laughed, you laughed but most importantly I know you cared for everything I did and that's the most important thing. Be safe," he added.

Varun, who entered Bollywood as an actor with "Student Of The Year" in 2012, is known for his role in films like "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", "ABCD 2", "Street Dancer 3", "Badlapur", "October", "Dilwale", "Dishoom", "Main Tera Hero" and "Judwaa 2".

The actor returns to the screen opposite Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit "Coolie No. 1", directed by David Dhawan. The film is slated for an OTT release on Christmas.