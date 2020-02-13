Varun Dhawan puts rumours of 'Roka' with Natasha Dalal to rest, clarifies it was birthday celebrations

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan and his clan was spotted at girlfriend Natasha Dalal's residence, in Mumbai. The Dhawans were seen all decked up in ethnic ensembles and rumours of Varun and Natash's Roka ceremony started spreading like wildfire. Varun finally took to his Twitter handle and put the rumours to rest.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal's wedding has been a hot potato. Rumours of them getting hitched soon have been doing the rounds of social media, for quite some time now. On February 12, Varun, David, mom Lali, Rohit, Anjini and Siddharth Dhawan gathered together for a celebration. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra also arrived at the venue. Both Varun and Natasha's families were dressed in traditional outfits as they arrived for the occasion.