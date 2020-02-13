Varun Dhawan puts rumours of 'Roka' with Natasha Dalal to rest, clarifies it was birthday celebrations

On Thursday, Varun Dhawan and his clan was spotted at girlfriend Natasha Dalal's residence, in Mumbai. The Dhawans were seen all decked up in ethnic ensembles and rumours of Varun and Natash's Roka ceremony started spreading like wildfire. Varun finally took to his Twitter handle and put the rumours to rest.
The 'Street Dancer 3D' actor and his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal's wedding has been a hot potato. Rumours of them getting hitched soon have been doing the rounds of social media, for quite some time now. On February 12, Varun, David, mom Lali, Rohit, Anjini and Siddharth Dhawan gathered together for a celebration. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra also arrived at the venue. Both Varun and Natasha's families were dressed in traditional outfits as they arrived for the occasion.
An entertainment portal falsely reported that the couple is finally taking the plunge and the families have gathered for their Roka ceremony. In reality, the families had gathered for the celebrations of Natasha Dalal's father's birthday.
Varun Dhawan obviously wasn't having it! The 'October' actor took to his Twitter and wrote, "Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers", he wrote."
Earlier, putting all the rumours to rest, Varun’s father and filmmaker David Dhawan had said, "Don't believe what you read."
He told IWMBuzz, "Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me."
Meanwhile on work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D. The dance drama also featured Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi.
He will be starring in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Sara Ali Khan that is set to release on May 1 2020, and Karan Johar’s Mr Lele, which is slated to release on January 2021.
