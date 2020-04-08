Varun Dhawan pledges to provide meals for poor and healthcare workers amid lockdown

Putting all his efforts to aid the battle against coronavirus, actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday committed to providing meals for the poor, and also for the medical staffs at the hospital.

The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram to make the announcement.

"With each passing day of being locked down at home, my heart goes out to all those who have no home at this time of crises. And so, this week I've committed to provide meals for the poor who are without homes or jobs," he wrote.