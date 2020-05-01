Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and others wish Anushka Sharma on 32nd birthday

As actor Anushka Sharma turned 32, several Bollywood celebrities including her 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl' co-star Parineeti Chopra posted birthday wishes for the star on social media.

Chopra took to her Instagram stories to wish Sharma and posted a major throwback picture from the shooting of 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl'.

In the picture, all the 'ladies' of the film including Anushka, Parineeti, and Dipannita Sharma and Aditi Sharma are seen kicking Ranveer Singh from the back while he is seen standing with a confused expression on his face.

"Happpy Bday Anushkaaaa! Throwback to the time my girl crush on you started and also when we kicked our hero's ass," the 'Ishaqzaade' actor wrote along with the picture.