Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and other B-town celebs demand CBI probe in Sushant's case

Several Bollywood stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have now joined the growing social media campaign demanding a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Varun took to his Instagram Stories and wrote: "#CBIforSSR", with a folded hands emoji.

Parineeti posted: "All that is needed, is the truth. #JusticeforSSR."

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also asked for "#CBIInquiryforSushant", and so did actress Mouni Roy.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah tweeted: "No hashtags, no finger pointing, no conclusions. I really hope & pray, that the matter around the tragic passing of Sushant Singh Rajput comes to a decisive conclusion. How we "feel" is less important than true, unbiased justice!! Justice for the sake of Justice & nothing else."

Actress Zareen Khan shared her sentiments on Twitter and wrote: "Sushant's family needs to know the truth, his fans & every person who loved him needs to know the truth. #CBIForSSR #CBIforSushant #Warriors4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput."