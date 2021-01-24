Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Karan Johar leaves for Alibaug; Zoa Morani and others arrive at the venue

Dhawan and Dalal, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, started their pre-wedding functions from January 22.

A source close to Varun told IANS: "It will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families gather for the occasion."

On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible.”

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.