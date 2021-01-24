Bollywood

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Karan Johar leaves for Alibaug; Zoa Morani and others arrive at the venue

Ahead of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding ceremony on Sunday, actor's mentor - filmmaker Karan Johar was spotted at Gateway of India as he boarded a ferry to the venue in Alibaug.

Varun and Natasha are tying the knot at The Mansion House Resort in the coastal town, which is 20 minutes away from Mumbai via speedboat.

Actress Zoa Morani, who's reportedly Varun's close pal, was also captured by the shutterbugs on Sunday as she reached the wedding venue with her friends.

Zoa's friend was seen sporting a 'Team Humpty' t-shirt, while the actress wore a 'Team Veer' t-shirt.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also spotted at the wedding venue.

Dhawan and Dalal, who did their schooling together and have been in a long-term relationship, started their pre-wedding functions from January 22.

A source close to Varun told IANS: "It will be a close-knit family affair, keeping the global pandemic in mind, because there are elder family members in both the families. It will be around 40 people from both the families gather for the occasion."

On the guest list the source had added that "no Bollywood celebrity will be attending the ceremony now, because then the guest list would cross 500, which is not practically possible.”

The insider added that the wedding was originally planned for May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic it was pushed to 2021.

