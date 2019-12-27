Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal jet off for their New Year 'baecation'; see pics

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were spotted the airport as they jetted off to their New Year baecation. The 'Kalank' actor, Varun who's been busy promoting his upcoming dance-drama, 'Street Dancer 3D' decided to take some time off of his schedule and take a baecation with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.
Varun and Natasha, BFF turned lovebirds often make headlines when they're spotted around town and in parties. The couple who is rumoured to tie the knot the coming year is off for a foreign vacay for the New Year's celebration. The destination is undisclosed but what better way to ring into a new year than having your better half beside you!
Varun kept his airport look casual with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim.
He completed the look with a brown suede jacket and boots.
Natasha had the perfect holiday look with a grey sweater and skinny black pants with boots. She carried a shiny grey puffer jacket to keep herself warm.
About the marriage, Natasha recently appeared on the cover of fashion magazine Hello and got candid in an interview. Natasha briefly spoke about how she and Varun went from being ‘just friends’ to ‘more than just good friends’. She said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”
