Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal jet off for their New Year 'baecation'; see pics

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were spotted the airport as they jetted off to their New Year baecation. The 'Kalank' actor, Varun who's been busy promoting his upcoming dance-drama, 'Street Dancer 3D' decided to take some time off of his schedule and take a baecation with long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

Varun and Natasha, BFF turned lovebirds often make headlines when they're spotted around town and in parties. The couple who is rumoured to tie the knot the coming year is off for a foreign vacay for the New Year's celebration. The destination is undisclosed but what better way to ring into a new year than having your better half beside you!

Varun kept his airport look casual with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim.