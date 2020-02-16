Varun Dhawan meets the real 'Coolie No. 1' Govinda at Filmfare Awards 2020

The Filmfare Awards that was held in Guwahati, Assam last night saw an array of stars in attendance. From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt to Akshay Kumar several A-list stars performed and celebrated the night dedicated to honouring cinema.

Varun Dhawan, who was also present at the ceremony was caught on camera sharing a heartwarming moment with actor Govinda. The two shared some laughter at the event while Varun even touched his feet.

At the awards ceremony, Varun Dhawan put up an energetic performance on songs from his latest film Street Dancer 3D. Meanwhile, Govinda was felicitated with Excellence in Cinema award at the event.