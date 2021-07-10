Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon wrap 'Bhediya', announce release date of the film

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped the filming of his upcoming horror-comedy "Bhediya".

On Saturday, he took to his Instagram account and said that working on the film has been an "extraordinary" experience.

"Bhediya" is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's "Stree" and "Roohi", featuring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.

Also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, "Bhediya" is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.