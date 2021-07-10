Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon wrap 'Bhediya', announce release date of the film

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has wrapped the filming of his upcoming horror-comedy "Bhediya".
On Saturday, he took to his Instagram account and said that working on the film has been an "extraordinary" experience.
"Bhediya" is part of producer Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe comprising Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's "Stree" and "Roohi", featuring Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma.
Also starring Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal and Paalin Kabak, "Bhediya" is set to release in theatres on April 14, 2022.
"It's a film wrap for team #Bhediya! What an extraordinary journey this has been working with some amazing people and teaming up with Dino after 'Badlapur' and super talented @amarkaushik," Dhawan, 34, posted on Instagram alongside the film's official poster.
"@kritisanon u ma boo and @nowitsabhi will miss our chats in the can before every scene love u @paalinkabak surprise package thank you. Releasing in theatres on 14th April, 2022," he added.
Kriti also shared the same poster and wrote, "My First Horror Comedy! Been such a fun journey!!! @amarkaushik thank you for giving me such a memorable character, your energy made it all happen!! As you say.. Khelte hain!! @varundvn Thank you for being a great coactor and for being the crazy entertainer YOU as always! @nowitsabhi you are amazing! Maza aaya!! Gonna miss my Wolfpack!!
The film is helmed by Amar Kaushik, while Niren Bhatt, best known for penning "Asur" and the long-running TV show "Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma", has written the script.
The shoot for the film commenced in Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro town in March this year.
