Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao slam YouTuber for racist remarks against Arunachal Pradesh MLA

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao slammed YouTuber Paras Singh after his racist comment against Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering.

In one of his videos, Paras had called the MLA "non-Indian." He had also claimed that the state was a part of China. His statement soon landed him in controversy and many criticized him for his remarks.

Reacting to filmmaker Amar Kaushik's Instagram story in which he had also called out Paras, Varun wrote, "Having spent so much time in Arunachal Pradesh, it is time we educate ourselves and others about how wrong this is. AP."

It may be mentioned that Varun recently shot in Arunachal Pradesh for Amar's directorial Bhediya.