Varun Dhawan hits back at troll who schooled him for not wearing a mask while shooting in Arunachal Pradesh

Actor Varun Dhawan, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Bhediya' in Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday shared an adorable video of himself with a cute baby.
The video shows the actor holding a baby in his arms and gushing over him.
"Oh s***! He is so cute," Varun is heard saying in the video.
Sharing it on Instagram, he captioned the post, "Babies of #ArunachalPradesh Thiagi kambo is his name."
The video is currently going viral on the photo-sharing app with netizens labelling it as 'the cutest video on the internet.'
However, some netizens have also taken to the comments section to remind the actor about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as the video showed him posing with the baby without a mask.
A user wrote: "Wear your mask bro."
"@varundvn I'm your big fan, sorry to tell you, in this situation you shouldn't touch babies that is also without mask," read another comment.
Varun hit back at the user schooling him and replied: "Ziro has zero COVID cases isiliye tu geography mein fail hui tha."
On the work front, the Amar Kaushik directorial 'Bhediya' also features Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal. "Bhediya" written by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt is slated to release in cinemas on April 14 next year.
